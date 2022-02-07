Bucks charities invited to virtual community forums discussing crucial local issues
Members of the voluntary sector are encouraged to share their views
A series of virtual forums have been scheduled for charity organisations in Bucks to discuss the major issues in their neighbourhoods.
Not-for-profit organisation, Community Impact Bucks, has set three straight days of networking events for charities in the county.
Each session is broken down by neighbourhood, on February 14 central Bucks charities are invited, northern Bucks is covered two days later and south Bucks completes the set on the 17th.
Bucks-based charities, plus voluntary and community groups are encouraged to join the informal spaces to share information and collaborate on the local issues that matter most.
Organisers hope to explore opportunities for change in their communities, during these virtual discussions.
During the forums, Bucks Council Community Board members will discuss their plans for improvement, before opening up a discussion on how each charity can work together.
Further information on each meeting can be viewed online, central Bucks on February 14, north Bucks on February 16, and south Bucks on February 17.