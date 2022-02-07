Bucks charities invited to virtual community forums discussing crucial local issues

A series of virtual forums have been scheduled for charity organisations in Bucks to discuss the major issues in their neighbourhoods.

Not-for-profit organisation, Community Impact Bucks, has set three straight days of networking events for charities in the county.

Each session is broken down by neighbourhood, on February 14 central Bucks charities are invited, northern Bucks is covered two days later and south Bucks completes the set on the 17th.

Community Impact Bucks

Bucks-based charities, plus voluntary and community groups are encouraged to join the informal spaces to share information and collaborate on the local issues that matter most.

Organisers hope to explore opportunities for change in their communities, during these virtual discussions.