Bucks boy, 10, to cycle length of UK and back fundraising for beloved wildlife hospital

A schoolboy from Buckinghamshire has set the ambitious target of cycling the length of the UK twice this summer.

Harry Peska, 10, from Haddenham, is raising funds for Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital by cycling over 2,300 miles. He will do this by cycling from Lands End to John O Groats, and back again.

In previous years the uber-fit 10-year-old has raised funds for the animal hospital in Haddenham by completing over 100 miles on his bike.

Harry’s outstanding endurance efforts have seen him raise over £20,000 for the veterinary centre in four years.

On his fundraising page which can be found online here, Harry says he wants to “save as many hedgehogs as possible”.

Whilst the wild animal rescue centre looks after all sorts of creatures it is best-known for supporting injured hedgehogs. It is named after a hedgehog character from a Beatrix Potter story and has its own room dedicated to the spiky creatures.

Hedgehogs have been classified as vulnerable, and according to nature experts, are increasingly endangered due to changes to the UK landscape.

Harry’s parents Louise and Nick write on the youngster’s Facebook page: “After seeing a hedgehog in our garden and learning that they were close to extinction Harry decided he wanted to do something to help, as the thought of not seeing another hedgehog again made him super sad

“He got started by baking cakes, growing plants, making Christmas decorations and art work to display and sell.”

It was at this point Harry transitioned to raising money by completing endurance challenges people double his age would struggle with. At six he decided cycling 120 miles to Wales would be a good way to help.

Two years later, he completed the Lands End to John O Groats challenge, and did the trek in reverse the following year. In Harry’s eyes the next obvious step was to try and complete the challenge both ways in one summer.

His parents add: “It’s never been a case of us forcing him to do any of this, or even suggesting it. This is all him, all his ideas, and all his commitment. We’re so proud of him.”

Harry and his dad started their long journey across the country two weeks ago and are currently pedaling their way through the north west of England.