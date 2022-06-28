Bucks Beaver Scouts celebrates 'biggest event' in two years with abseiling, climbing and inflatables

During the event in Chalfont at Paccar Scout campsite, numerous activities were available for the children aged between six and eight.

They could try their hand at everything from Abseiling, circus skills, climbing, face painting, golf, inflatables fun, orienteering, potion making,

water rockets and zorbing.

Two of the over 820 Beaver Scouts that attended

The scouts advise even more activities were on offer for the 820-plus Beaver Scouts that attended.

Beth Moir aged 7 said: “I liked making owls, the spider’s web and the potion and I’ve also enjoyed going on the bouncy castle.

"I hope to go on the climbing wall later.”

Volunteers who attended the massive scouts event say that the children were treated to ‘perfect weather conditions’.

Leo Lincke aged 6 said: “I loved the zorbs and the inflatables. Going to Beavers is so much fun, it’s exciting and we have lots of adventures.”

The event was organised by Tessa Ingram, the lead volunteer for the Beaver Scouts in Bucks.

She said: “This is the biggest event we have organised since before the pandemic started.

"None of the children will have experienced one of these events before.

"Seeing them on the climbing tower, inside the zorbs, playing games or following a trail in the woods reminds us all of the fun they can have with their friends.”

Adult volunteer Helena Brookes who became a volunteer 18 months ago said, “I became a volunteer with Scouts as I wanted to give my daughter Alice, the same experiences I had as a child.

“Being a volunteer has helped me build relationships with the parents of children in the Colony.

"I have engaged with people in the community, and have learnt some first aid skills.

“There is a need for more volunteers so more children can have the types of adventures that Alice is having.”

One mother, Anneka, commented on how the Beavers has helped her son Lewis hit his stride, saying: He has made new friends and his confidence has grown.