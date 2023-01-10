Bucks astronomy charity aims to bring star-gazing to an indoor venue near you

A Bucks-based charity dedicated to introducing newcomers to the wonders of astronomy is looking to bring the night skies to even more people, with its new inflatable planetarium.

UK Astronomy has previously brought its night-time star-gazing events to venues across the whole of Bucks, with the help of its specially kitted-out Space Crafter van, purchased thanks to sponsorship from Persimmon Homes and Brian Currie Vans.

Now the inflatable planetarium allows MK Astronomy to bring the wonders of the night sky to any indoor event.

Enjoy the wonders of the night sky - indoors

The large, self-contained dome can be quickly set up in any indoor location, making it an ideal choice for schools, libraries, museums and fetes. Inside, a powerful projector displays a stunningly realistic image of the night sky, with stars and constellations that can be seen in vivid detail.

Designed for people of all ages and backgrounds, and wheelchair accessible, the entire experience is designed to be engaging, entertaining and educational.UK Astronomy founder Ross Hockham, from Milton Keynes, said: "The inflatable planetarium service is a great way to bring the wonders of the night sky to those who may not have access to telescopes.

"It's a wonderful way to share the beauty of the stars with everyone. We hope that this experience helps to inspire a lifelong fascination in the night sky.”

Run by a team of dedicatated volunteers, the charity’s work has been supported by funding from Arnold Clarke Community Fund, Buckinghamshire Council Community Boards, Foyle Foundation, Heart of Bucks, MK Community Foundation, Rothschild Foundation and William Harding Charity.

The inflatable planetarium