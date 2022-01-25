Buckinghamshire's top midwife urges mums-to-be to get vaccinated

Buckinghamshire's top midwife is urging pregnant women who have not yet had their first, second, third or booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to get their jab as soon as possible.

Recent data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System shows 96.3 per cent of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms between May and October 2021 were unvaccinated, and a third of them (33 per cent) required respiratory support.

About one in five women who are hospitalised with the virus need to be delivered early to help them recover, and one in five of their babies need care in the neonatal unit.

Maternity staff at Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust

Heidi Beddall, director of midwifery at Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “The vaccine is safe, whether you are trying to have a baby, pregnant or breastfeeding.

"Vaccination is the best way to protect against the known risks of Covid-19 in pregnancy for both you and your baby, including admission to intensive care and premature birth of your baby.”

Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust is holding a public Maternity Covid-19 Vaccination webinar from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 2, where a panel of clinical experts will share the latest information and answer any questions people may have.

You can register here to attend via Eventbrite.

Anyone wishing to speak to a healthcare professional about any concerns can contact the Antenatal Clinic at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on 01296 316227.