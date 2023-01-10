A service to assist young offenders with their rehabilitation in Aylesbury has received an overall rating of ‘good’ following a recent inspection.

Announced this morning (10 January), HM Inspectorate of Probation rated Buckinghamshire Youth Offending Service (YOS) as ‘good’ overall.

Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell said: “Buckinghamshire Youth Offending Service has struck a balance between protecting the local community from the risks associated with offending and supporting children to desist from further offending. The rating of ‘Good’ reflects their efforts to find meaningful ways to encourage each child, under their supervision, to embrace education and look forward to their future.”

Buckinghamshire Young Offenders Service

During the inspection feedback gathered from the children themselves was positive.

One child told inspectors: “My YOS officers are amazing and have helped me to improve my life for the better I came from a really dark place to now being more confident with a full-time job and being happy in general.”

An area of strength for the service was its staff according to inspectors who described workers as skilled and motivated.

Management was credited for being in touch with all aspects of the service’s work and driving efforts to address the ethnic disproportionality of children being supervised.

The report credits Buckinghamshire YOS for its resettlement programme which was rated as ‘Outstanding’.

Seven main recommendations were listed in the findings, including that the service strengthen its out-of-court disposals strategy, which this inspection found needed to focus on the safety and wellbeing of children and the management of risk of harm to others.

Chief Inspector Russell added: “The governance and leadership of this service is strong. Their youth justice plan has been developed with input from board members and is based on detailed understanding of the profiles of children and their needs.”

Inspectors also advised that the prison should do more to monitor the reintegration rates of former inmates as they re-enter mainstream education.

Another recommendation states the service should look to proactively diversify the pool of volunteers it uses to reflect the children and families that the service works with.

