Buckinghamshire winners named among furniture industry’s national rising stars

The South East’s vibrant furniture and furnishings industry has been recognised in a prestigious national awards scheme celebrating the achievements of 60 of the sector’s most talented upcoming stars, with five of the UK awards’ young winners working in Buckinghamshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South East’s vibrant furniture and furnishings industry has been recognised in a prestigious national awards scheme celebrating the achievements of 60 of the sector’s most talented upcoming stars, with five of the UK awards’ young winners working in Buckinghamshire.

Launched as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of The Furniture Makers’ Company, the City of London livery company and charity for the furnishing industry, the ‘60 for 60’ campaign recognises 60 of the most accomplished and promising young people in the sector. From product designers, cabinetmakers and technical developers to logistics professionals, commercial managers and operations directors, the awards showcase a diverse range of career opportunities within the sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buckinghamshire winners, employed at furniture and furnishings firms throughout the county, were: Anthony Goodwin, technical manager at Hypnos Contract Beds; Duncan McGrath-Simpson, leader machinist at Ercol; and James Eddy, HSEQ manager at Ercol, all in Princes Risborough; Thomas Acland, furniture craftsman at Richard Williams Furniture in Great Missenden; and Thomas Winfield, operations controller at Blum UK in Milton Keynes.

Picture shows (L to R): Amanda Waring, Master of the Furniture Makers’ Company, with some of the win

An exceptionally talented craftsman, the judges praised 23-year-old Tom Acland for his ability to conceive, prototype and execute innovative solutions, even beyond the expertise of experienced colleagues, highlighting his remarkable skills. Tom said: "I feel very privileged to be considered for this award and I certainly didn't think I would be selected as one of 60 emerging talents. It means a lot to be recognised for the craft I love."

Duncan McGrath-Simpson, 32, was recognised for dedication to preserving Ercol’s legacy while enhancing efficiency and safety, particularly in his role as a mentor to apprentices – having been an apprentice himself, he has a focus on continuous improvement, training and passing on his knowledge to the next generation of craftsmen. Duncan comments: “I want to say a big thank you to Ercol for giving me all the opportunities I have received to develop my knowledge and skills that have allowed me to achieve this award.”

Expert judges from within the industry reviewed the submissions and selected the winners who were announced at a special ‘60 for 60’ awards ceremony held in the City of London on 5 December. Amanda Waring, Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “We received hundreds of entries for ’60 for 60’, ranging from wood working to carpet and textile design, showing not only the vibrancy and diversity of British talent, but also that the industry continues to offer exciting and rewarding career opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We congratulate every one of our 60 outstanding winners and look forward to sharing our members’ mentoring skills and providing networking opportunities as they continue to develop their professional careers.