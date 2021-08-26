Buckinghamshire wedding venue rolls out exclusive new service welcoming beloved pooches

A stately home wedding venue in Buckinghamshire has launched a new ‘Canine Concierge’ service for couples wishing to include their dog in their wedding, coinciding with International Dog Day today (August 26).

In partnership with Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, couples marrying at Hedsor House can now add their best furry friend to the guest list.

With the support of an external professional dog handler, couples will be safe in the knowledge that their dog will be chaperoned, pampered and entertained for the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hedsor House Launches Canine Concierge Service

Couples wishing to bring their dogs to their wedding can get their paws on two package options, both offering a stress-free experience with full consideration for the welfare of their dog.

‘A Pawfect Day’ package includes the provision of tailored practical advice on how to care for the dog throughout the day, as well as a personalised Hedsor surprise gift and some doggie edible treats.

Those wishing to truly spoil their beloved best friend can opt for the ‘Unconditional Love’ package.

Within this a professional dog handler will attend to lovingly care for the dog from the beginning of the day, assisting with everything from a pre-ceremony walk around the estate to supervising the best photo opportunities.

Little dog under flower arch at Hedsor House

With expert professional advice and welfare guidance, couples will be able to craft a tailored itinerary for their four-legged loved one, including for example ensuring the dog is on-hand to greet guests, to walk down the aisle or to play a starring role in the photos.

Bespoke dog attire, flower crowns, a dog’s wedding breakfast and a personalised dog wedding cake can be provided at an additional cost.

Overnight dog-sitting is also available, with the dog being returned to the happy couple the following morning.

For every dog friendly wedding, Hedsor will be making a donation to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Wedding couple walking dogs at Hedsor House

The national charity trains clever dogs to alert deaf people to important and lifesaving sounds they would otherwise miss – transforming and even saving lives in the process. The dogs also provide emotional support, helping deaf people to leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.

Hedsor House is one of the UK’s most extraordinary, versatile and innovative venues.

With pet-friendly weddings on the rise following a boom in animal ownership since lockdown, the venue is once again showcasing its ability to rise to the occasion, inspiring couples who are looking to make what will be the best day of their lives even more memorable and perfect.

Hedsor said: “Dogs have always been part of family life at Hedsor and we know that many couples are happiest when their furry friends are there to share the special moments with them.

"We are thrilled our new Concierge Service will also benefit a really worthwhile canine cause, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, who are local to us in Buckinghamshire.”

A Spokesman for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People added: “A dog is a huge part of the family so it’s only natural for people to want to include them on their big day.

"We love how Hedsor House recognise this and go above and beyond to welcome dogs to their gorgeous venue, and to make them feel happy and comfortable.