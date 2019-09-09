Buckinghamshire walkers take on the Chilterns 3 peak challenge for Rennie Grove Hospice Care

Almost 900 walkers from across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and beyond joined Rennie Grove Hospice Care on Sunday 8 September to take on the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge.

Almost 900 walkers from across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and beyond joined Rennie Grove Hospice Care on Sunday 8 September to take on the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge.

Phil with daugher Jess, friend Ruby and Ruby's Mum Katie

This spectacular walk – which is the last section of the Ridgeway National Trail – offered an opportunity to walk 7, 11 or 20 miles to raise vital funds for this local charity that provides

specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in Buckinghamshire and west Hertfordshire.

Through its unique hospice at home service, available day and night, and a range of day services, the charity supports patients to live the best quality life they can with a choice about how and where they are cared for towards the end of life.

Rennie Grove’s care is provided at no cost to patients and their families and is made possible by generous donations from the local community.

Two very good boys! Benson and Oscar proudly display their medals

Participants took advantage of the chance to get together with friends, colleagues, family, children and dogs to enjoy a day out walking in the fresh air, taking in the panoramic views

around this area of outstanding natural beauty.

Speaking at the start of the challenge, Rennie Grove’s Chief Executive Stewart Marks who was himself undertaking the 11 mile walk said: “It’s amazing to see that so many people have turned out to take part in the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge 2019.

"On behalf of everyone connected to Rennie Grove I would like to say a massive thank you to the participants and the people who have sponsored them. It is thanks to them that we can continue to care for our patients and their families.”

Marion Elliot and Kirsty Elliot

The cool early morning soon turned sunny to become ideal walking weather as participants of all ages tackled the first two peaks of Whiteleaf Cross and Coombe Hill, and continued for those who made it to the top of the final peak at Ivinghoe Beacon.

Groups of walkers, large and small, comprising mums, dads, kids, friends, colleagues and lots and lots of dogs showed their support for an important local cause by taking part and thoroughly enjoying the friendly and encouraging atmosphere.

The event could not have taken place without the support of local volunteers and businesses such as the event sponsor, Origin and transport providers Arriva Buses.

Phil along with daughter Jess and her friend Ruby, all from the Aylesbury area were also looking forward to their walk. Phil said: “This is our third year and we’re going for the 20 miles.” They were seen off by Jess’s Mum Katie.

Yvonne Delaney from Stone was accompanied by her dog Shep. She said: “We are undertaking the 20 mile walk and are looking forward to doing it in such good weather.”

Marion Elliot travelled down from Leicester to take on the 20 mile route along with daughter Kirsty from Butler’s Cross. Marion is a regular walker and Kirsty keeps active by running and

cycling. Kirsty said: “We are doing the walk today to spend some time together and to raise money for a great local cause.”