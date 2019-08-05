Buckinghamshire mind launch new online counselling service

Buckinghamshire Mind, the mental health charity, has launched an online counselling service for adults to improve access to counselling and offer more choice.

One in four adults currently experience a mental health problem. Despite the ongoing efforts to de-stigmatise mental health problems, some individuals face barriers accessing traditional counselling services in an office setting.

In response to the need for more accessible counselling, Buckinghamshire Mind has added a new counselling service – online counselling. Online counselling can be the first step someone takes in reaching out for support and some individuals may find online counselling a more accessible or comfortable starting point for receiving counselling support.

This new service has been made possible following Buckinghamshire Mind’s recent success in securing a grant from National Mind to offer increased access to counselling for adults.

Buckinghamshire Mind’s Chief Executive Andrea McCubbin made the following statement “I am delighted that Buckinghamshire Mind are now able to offer online counselling ensuring we

break down barriers for people who struggle to access counselling.

"It allows us to offer counselling to more of our community, ensuring we can reach people living with a long-term health condition or disability, carers, parents of young children and more.

"This new service means we can further support adults who are experiencing difficulties with their emotional and mental health and those who face barriers to attending traditional room-based counselling.”

Lesley Buckeridge, Co-ordinator for Buckinghamshire Mind’s new online counselling service said, “I fully support this initiative. Over the next year we now have the resources to support

more than 70 individuals who otherwise would not have access to counselling therapy.

"I’m hopeful the community will embrace this new opportunity. If anyone feels this service is something that would be helpful to them or a family member, please visit our website for information on how to self-refer.”

To find out more about online counselling with Buckinghamshire Mind, please visit https://www.bucksmind.org.uk/services/counselling-for-adults/