Buckinghamshire Mind announces new campaign for World Mental Health Day 2022

The Buckinghamshire branch of a national wellbeing charity has announced a new campaign to coincide with World Mental Health Day 2022.

Buckinghamshire Mind is asking for additional financial support on this year’s day of awareness.

Today (10 October), is global day of awareness this year’s theme is ‘Making Mental Health and Wellbeing a Priority For All’.

Buckinghamshire Mind aims to fulfill its part of this deal by making a variety of services available for everyone regardless of their financial situation.

People in need can receive mental health support from the not-for-profit organisation via a low-cost subsidised rate or free of charge.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “In order to ensure the Bucks Mind is able to continue to provide these free or low-cost mental health services, we need support from the public.

Advertisement

Bucks Mind is appealing for text donations

"We rely on community fundraising, which underpin our vital mental health services.

"That’s why we’ve launched our first Text to Donate appeal.

"Bucks Mind is asking for people to donate £5 by texting ‘WELLBEING’ to 70480 to help ensure that we can be here to support our community’s mental health needs now and in the future.”

Advertisement

The charity claims it helped nearly 11,000 people in the county last year.

One person said: “I don’t feel trapped in my house now. I was scared to leave my house. I still feel anxious, but I am now able to do things I haven’t done for years.”

Also, Bucks Mind has created a new video highlighting people in the county who have experienced mental ill-health and benefited from using the services the charity provides.

Advertisement

The spokesperson added: “Every line comes directly from someone’s experience, but they have been interlaced to tell a story many people can relate to. The video uses actors so as not to ask too much from those living with mental health problems.

"However, all actors had a connection to our cause and believed in the work we do.”