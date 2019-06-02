Buckinghamshire mental health charity wins Queen's Award

Mental health charity Buckinghamshire Mind has received the Queen's Award for voluntary service, the highest accolade a voluntary group can receive in this country.

The award has been given in recognition of the contribution of the charity’s volunteers and the benefit they bring to the community.

Buckinghamshire Mind has more than 570 volunteers who are responsible for delivering many of the charity’s mental health services.

More than two thirds of these volunteers are children and young people who have trained to be peer supporters within their own schools.

Buckinghamshire Mind’s chair of the board of trustees Tori Roddy and the charity's chief executive Andrea McCubbin attended a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace hosted by Her Majesty The Queen on May 29.

Tori and Andrea were there on behalf of all the charity’s volunteers and celebrate the award to Buckinghamshire Mind of the Queen’s Award for voluntary service.

Tori said: "As a volunteer myself, I am absolutely delighted that Buckinghamshire Mind’s volunteers have been recognised with this most prestigious award.

"The contribution of our volunteers is invaluable, enabling us to better respond to demand and help so many more people.

"I was deeply honoured to be able to represent all our wonderful volunteers at the royal garden party and I’m looking forward to celebrating with my fellow volunteers when the award is officially presented to Buckinghamshire Mind.”

Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, will present the award to Buckinghamshire Mind at a special celebratory event for volunteers later this year.