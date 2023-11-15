He won one million on an instant win game

A man from Buckinghamshire has won £1 million playing an online game overseen by the National Lottery.

His anonymity is being protected by the national Lottery, it is referring to him simply as Mr. M.

Mr M claimed the top prize on the ‘Red Hot Bingo Millionaire’ Instant Win Game run by the National Lottery.

The mystery man is £1 million richer (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

The National Lottery says he celebrated the life-altering win with his family.

Estimations from the National Lottery show that eight million people win a prize each week, after playing its games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. M for winning this fantastic prize - he has become a millionaire overnight. Huge congratulations!”

More details on online games offered by the National Lottery can be found online.

Online players are notified via email if they have a winning ticket. Currently, the National Lottery estimates that it has over 670,000 grants supporting community projects across the country.

Latest information from the competition operator shows that £47 billion generated by the National Lottery has gone to what it classes as good causes.

It is said that every week the National Lottery generates £30 million which is redistributed each week.