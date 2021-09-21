Buckinghamshire Freemasons make history with 100 new members inducted in one day

Buckinghamshire Freemasons made history when it initiated more than 100 new members at London's Freemasons Hall this month.

The Province of Buckinghamshire used all 24 of the lodge rooms at the grand Art Deco building as well as the Grand Temple to conduct the ceremonies on September 12, with a total of 700 Freemasons attending the event.

Throughout the day, the lodges carried out individual or double initiation ceremonies, then every lodge gathered in the Grand Temple with their newly initiated members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provincial Grand Master John Clark

The head of Freemasonry for Buckinghamshire, Provincial Grand Master John Clark, said: “This is a memorable and historic day both for Buckinghamshire and for Freemasonry as a whole.

"In 300 years of history, there has never been so many initiations taking place in one place and on one day.

"We are proud to have this opportunity, after nearly two years of delays due to the pandemic, to bring new members into the organisation, and this event opens a new phase in our lives where we hope to come together and enjoy ourselves again.”

During the event, all of the new initiates received the ancient charge, a document dating from 1723, setting out the fundamental principles of being a Freemason.