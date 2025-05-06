Buckinghamshire elections: Incorrect polling information confused some voters
Notices telling people to vote for only one candidate were stuck up in some polling stations for wards being represented by two or three candidates.
The mistake is believed to have affected polling stations including Bourne End Community Centre and Flackwell Heath Community Centre.
Incorrect notices were also reportedly displayed in Harvey Memorial Hall, Wexham and Hedgerley Memorial Hall.
A ‘concerned’ local resident in Bourne End told the LDRS the presiding officer apologised and took the notice down.
She said: “We are very worried that this major error has been allowed to occur, and it could mean that here there are lots of spoiled ballot papers.”
A spokesperson for the council said the authority was informed of ‘incorrect instructions’ on an external notice in some polling stations.
They told the LDRS: “As soon as we were made aware we contacted all polling stations across Buckinghamshire instructing them to remove the incorrect signage immediately. Polling station inspectors also checked notices were removed on their visits.
“The instructions on the actual ballot paper always state exactly how many votes a person can cast at that particular election.
“Notices in polling booths correctly said how many candidates electors may vote for. Polling Staff when issuing ballot papers also told electors how many candidates they could vote for.”
