Buckinghamshire Duck Post goes Viral
A post about ducklings in a Facebook Page has proved to be very popular.
A resident of Flackwell Heath found a duck was nesting in his garden and sitting on 9 eggs.
He looked after and fed the duck for a few weeks and then found she had hatched 7 ducklings.
He posted a video of the ducklings on the Flackwell Heath Facebook Page. In less than a week it has been viewed more than 2,500 times and has being "liked" by over 1,600 people all over the country and the number of "likes" is going up rapidly.
The link to the Facebook Page is https://www.facebook.com/groups/Flackwellheath/permalink/7597407370340126/.