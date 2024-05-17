Buckinghamshire Duck Post goes Viral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A post about ducklings in a Facebook Page has proved to be very popular.

A resident of Flackwell Heath found a duck was nesting in his garden and sitting on 9 eggs.

He looked after and fed the duck for a few weeks and then found she had hatched 7 ducklings.

He posted a video of the ducklings on the Flackwell Heath Facebook Page. In less than a week it has been viewed more than 2,500 times and has being "liked" by over 1,600 people all over the country and the number of "likes" is going up rapidly.