Buckinghamshire doctor who sent sexual images to vulnerable woman ‘while drunk’ avoids sanction

A Buckinghamshire doctor who sent sexual images to a vulnerable woman while he was ‘drunk’ has avoided being sanctioned.

Dr Kristan Jotin Vedi has been given a warning after he admitted that between February 2020 and June 2023, he formed a personal relationship with a former patient, ‘Ms A’, met her at least twice and sent her around £700 for a medical device.

The psychiatrist of 20 years also sent the woman, who had ongoing mental health issues, pictures and cartoons of women ‘in sexually provocative poses’, as well as images of alcohol use, his family and a cut to his finger.

Although Dr Vedi was found guilty of ‘serious misconduct’, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on 19 February that he was ‘not impaired’ and could keep working as a doctor.

However, the tribunal ruled his conduct ‘fell below the standard expected’ and that a repetition of his actions was ‘likely to result in a finding of impaired fitness to practise’.

Dr Vedi previously practised as a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist and at the time of his misconduct was employed at Elysium Healthcare, a private provider of specialist mental health services.

The doctor referred himself to the General Medical Council in August 2023 following a local investigation, which resulted in his dismissal from Elysium.

Giving evidence to the tribunal, Dr Vedi said: “It is the biggest professional and personal failure of my life.

“I would have to be even more idiotic than I have been not to take lessons and learn from things that should have been abundantly clear to me at the outset.”

The tribunal heard from the GMC’s counsel, Ms Jade Bucklow, who argued that the nature of Ms A’s mental health conditions, Dr Vedi’s length of care for her and activities like ‘going out for meals and drinks’ aggravated the seriousness of his misconduct.

The report said: “Ms Bucklow emphasised that Ms A’s vulnerable position, hesitance in ending the relationship and Dr Vedi’s specific actions in his misconduct including sending sexual images and text messages in the early hours of the morning while drunk is uncomfortable, inappropriate and relevant to this case.”

However, the doctor’s representative, Mr Stephen McCaffrey, stressed that the hearing was ‘not a sexual misconduct case’ and that it was not alleged that there was any sexually motivated conduct by Dr Vedi.

According to the report: “He added that Dr Vedi did not send the images with a sexual motivation or in pursuit of a future sexual or romantic relationship but rather as an exchange between ‘mates’.”

The tribunal said Dr Vedi did not try and hide the relationship to ‘take advantage of an unsupported Ms A’ and that ‘silly’ communication had developed over time between her and the doctor, who ‘saw her as a mate’.

In his evidence, Dr Vedi said he had got some things ‘horrifically wrong’ and had ‘failed’ his employers, those involved in his education and training, his patients, and members of the public and his family.

In making its decision to issue him with a warning, the tribunal said Dr Vedi was a ‘good doctor’ practising in a field requiring ‘experienced professionals’ and noted ‘there have not been any clinical concerns raised regarding Dr Vedi’s practice’.

Elysium Healthcare has been approached for comment.