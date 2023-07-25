News you can trust since 1832
Buckinghamshire Culture Open Weekend is now just days away

This year’s theme is ‘One World’
By James Lowson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST

Buckinghamshire’s Culture Open Weekend is now just days away, with singalong events and opera shows confirmed.

A full line-up for the festival which takes place between 27 to 30 July can be found on the Visit Buckinghamshire website.

It aims to provide a mix of creative projects, performances, workshops, exhibitions and other activities throughout the county.

Confirmed projects include, but are not limited to: a special opera performance of ‘Revolting Rhymes’ at the Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden, giant bug hotels building at Langley Country Park, a creative workshops organised by Chesham Library resulting in joint 'One World' through 'Many Stories' display, a festival of Marlow's colourful history at Marlow Museum, an inclusive workshops organised by ‘Sing Your Pain Away’(online and in person), a workshop for a giant sculpture out of recycled material at Chiltern Open Air Museum, an online writing workshop and a session of musical forest bathing.

Also, craft workshops, dance performances and classes, textile workshops, exhibitions, free theatre performances, concerts, choir sessions for families are planned.

‘One World’ has been picked as a theme for this year’s event. Bucks Council has announced that an emphasis on sustainability and climate change has been placed on the event.

The local authority states that organisers have approached the concept in surprising and creative ways.

Julius Weinberg, Buckinghamshire Culture co-chair said: “We are delighted that the theme has inspired such a great range of projects, particularly as many of them are based upon collaboration between different creatives and bring together more than one art form or venue. Thanks to everyone who is getting involved. This shows again that being part of something bigger than the sum of its parts is something that the cultural sector here in Buckinghamshire really values!“

Buckinghamshire Culture acts as an umbrella organisation which provides more information online, and on Instagram and Twitter.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “We invite residents across Buckinghamshire and beyond to embark on a creative adventure and discover the cultural riches within our county during Open Weekend. There is something for everyone to enjoy in this wonderful celebration of sustainability, community and the arts.”

