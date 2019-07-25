Buckinghamshire county flag flying in Parliament Square as part of Historic County Flags Day

The Buckinghamshire county flag is one of 50 flags of 'historic counties' that are fluttering in Parliament Square this week as part of a celebration of the nation's heritage.

The 50 flags are flying in Parliament Square, London until tomorrow (Friday) having been risen on Historic County Flags Day (July 23).

Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry MP said: "Our history helps to define who we are and where we come from, and we are stronger as a nation when we cherish and champion our local traditions.

"I am proud to see fifty iconic historic county flags of our great nation proudly flying in the heart of Westminster on this momentous day for the United Kingdom.

"I cannot think of a more important and fitting time to celebrate our shared cultural identity and all that binds our communities together."

Graham Bartram, chief vexillologist at the Flag Institute said: "County flags have been an area of great progress over the last 15 years.

"Being able to display these flags together, as some other countries do, has long been an aspiration for the Flag Institute and we have been pleased to continue our support to the MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) in order to bring this about.

"This flag display really exemplifies the colour, depth and variety within the country."

The display in Parliament Square for Historic County Flags Day forms part of national festivities taking place across the country.

The full list of the county flags that are flying in Parliament Square is as follows:

Anglesey, Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Caernarfonshire, Caithness, Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, Cornwall, County Durham, Derbyshire, Devon, Dorset, East Lothian, Essex, Flintshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Huntingdonshire, Kent, Kirkcudbrightshire, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Merioneth, Middlesex, Monmouthshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Northumberland, Nottinghamshire, Orkney, Oxfordshire, Pembrokeshire, Rutland, Shetland, Shropshire, Somerset, Staffordshire, Suffolk, Surrey, Sussex, Sutherland, Warwickshire, Westmorland, Wiltshire, Worcestershire and Yorkshire