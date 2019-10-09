Buckinghamshire County Council introduce learning module to help older drivers

The number of over-70s holding a driving licence exceeded five million for the first time in 2018, and there are now over 200 centenarians still driving.

Driving is an important part of life for many residents of Buckinghamshire, enabling independence, especially for those living in rural areas - but as we age, driving can become more stressful.

That’s why, throughout October, Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) is promoting safety awareness for older drivers.

To support mature drivers and their families, TfB has developed an online e-learning module.

The module contains all the information you need to retain independence and continue driving safely for as long as possible and can be accessed via www.buckscc.gov.uk/olderdrivers

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Transport Member, Mark Shaw, said: “Experienced drivers are generally safer than those with less experience, but as we age, our health can begin to decline, including our eyesight and reaction times.

"There’s no need to worry, though - there are a number of ways that drivers can help themselves to continue driving safely.

"A good place to start is by completing the online e-learning module. The module contains lots of useful information from choosing a car, adaptions to help with mobility through to hazard perception training.”

In addition to the e-module, TfB also offer mature driver assessments, which may also help restore confidence, support drivers or just offer reassurance.

The module covers:

Fitness to drive – recognising how changes to eyesight and age related conditions may affect your driving

Ability - recognise if and how your driving is changing

Medication – the law relating to drugs and medication

Improving your skills – developing your hazard perception skills

Vehicle - choosing a car and knowing what vehicle adaptations are available

Licencing - information about licencing and DVLA rules and procedures

Driving assessments – which can restore confidence and offer reassurance to families of older drivers