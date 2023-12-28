Buckinghamshire Council Leader hails 'magical' county that 'lights up' at Christmas

He picked out Aylesbury as one of his favourite places to visit at this time of year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire’s “magical” towns are “to die for” at Christmas, Bucks Council leader has said as he opened up about his festive traditions.

Buckinghamshire Council leader Martin Tett spends the festive period going to carol services, markets and enjoying a spot of roast ham on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about his traditions, he picked out Aylesbury as one of his favourite places to visit during the festive period.

Buckinghamshire Council Leader Martin Tett

He said: “The old town is lovely… There are some really lovely old parts of Aylesbury, which are stunning.

“It’s a bit magical when you walk around some of these towns. The centre of High Wycombe is lovely too with all the lights up.”

The 68-year-old council leader, who represents Little Chalfont & Amersham Common, also heaped praise on his local ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Amersham looks pretty magical in the dark. It’s lovely. We have some lovely towns here. They really are to die for in terms of how beautiful they are.”

The father-of-two said he enjoyed carol services, visiting Christmas markets, ‘shopping local’ and spending time with his son, daughter and other family members.