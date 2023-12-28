Buckinghamshire Council Leader hails 'magical' county that 'lights up' at Christmas
Buckinghamshire’s “magical” towns are “to die for” at Christmas, Bucks Council leader has said as he opened up about his festive traditions.
Buckinghamshire Council leader Martin Tett spends the festive period going to carol services, markets and enjoying a spot of roast ham on Christmas Day.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about his traditions, he picked out Aylesbury as one of his favourite places to visit during the festive period.
He said: “The old town is lovely… There are some really lovely old parts of Aylesbury, which are stunning.
“It’s a bit magical when you walk around some of these towns. The centre of High Wycombe is lovely too with all the lights up.”
The 68-year-old council leader, who represents Little Chalfont & Amersham Common, also heaped praise on his local ward.
He said: “Amersham looks pretty magical in the dark. It’s lovely. We have some lovely towns here. They really are to die for in terms of how beautiful they are.”
The father-of-two said he enjoyed carol services, visiting Christmas markets, ‘shopping local’ and spending time with his son, daughter and other family members.
He said: “We have a family Christmas lunch, traditional, turkey and ham normally. Although my daughter is vegetarian, so we have to have vegetarian turkey.”