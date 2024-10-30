Buckinghamshire Council introduces Welcoming Spaces initiative in response to cost of living crisis

By Neil Shefferd
Published 30th Oct 2024, 14:48 BST
Buckinghamshire Council has announced it is introducing its Welcoming Spaces initiative for a third winter in response to the cost of living crisis.

The Welcoming Spaces scheme is designed to provide individuals with spaces where they can stay warm, save on heating costs and access a range of beneficial services.

The spaces are available at all of Buckinghamshire Council’s main libraries and community libraries, including Aylesbury, Wendover, Haddenham, Wing, Buckingham, Princes Risborough and Winslow.

The spaces are also available at some local churches and halls, with a list of all 44 locations on the Council’s website.

Buckinghamshire Council has reintroduced its Welcoming Spaces initiative for a third winter, to help individuals with the cost of living crisis

They offer individuals a warm space to escape the cold, cost savings by allowing people to reduce heating bills, a supportive environment enabling people to look after their physical and mental health, the opportunity to access support and advice on various topics and access to free Wi-Fi.

Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for communities Arif Hussain said: “This is the third winter since we launched Welcoming Spaces in response to the cost of living crisis.

“Sadly, cost of living pressures are still having an impact on residents and if you are worried about putting your heating on at home, please remember you can come to one of our Welcoming Spaces.

“Not only can you relax in comfort, but anyone also seeking a bit of company can meet with others and staff are on hand with information and advice on a range of topics.

“The initiative worked so well last year that we are keen to ensure that everyone knows that Welcoming Spaces are open again this year.”

