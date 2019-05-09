Buckinghamshire citizens among the most charitable in UK

A new study of 30,000 charity-giving Brits has revealed that Buckinghamshire residents are among the most kind-hearted people in the UK

Data released from Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good awards has revealed that more than 500 county residents have so far pledged their support to a charity that is ‘close to their heart’.

46-55 year olds are the most likely to give to charity, with health and supporting people with disabilities topping the list when it comes to the county’s favourite good causes.

Thanking supporters in Buckinghamshire, Mark Hews, Group CEO of Ecclesiastical, said:

“We have seen a fantastic response to our Movement for Good awards so far. With nominations still open we hope many more charities are put forward for a potential £1,000 award, which we know can make a huge difference to the work that charities do.

“So far the bulk of the nominations have been made in the South of England and by over 35s. We want to urge people in the North, and younger generations across the UK, to also get involved and nominate a cause close to their hearts.”Health and supporting people with disabilities are the issues they care most about, with community completing the list of the top three most popular causes in the county.

While 18-35 year olds in the county favour charitable organisations focused on healthcare, over 55s are the biggest supporters of disability charities.

People aged 46-55 are more likely to support a charity than any other age group within the region.

The Movement for Good awards from Ecclesiastical Insurance will see a total of £1 million given to charities this summer. Members of the public can nominate a cause for a potential £1,000 award.

More than 30 local charities now stand a chance to receive one of these £1,000 grants via nominations from kind hearted Buckinghamshire supporters.

The data has been taken from public nominations made in the weeks since the campaign launched.

It shows that people living in the South East are the most supportive of charitable organisations in the UK.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

It’s quick and easy to nominate, you can vote for your favourite charity online at: http://www.ecclesiastical.com/movement-for-good

Later this summer, ten charities will also be chosen by a panel of judges to receive £50,000 from Ecclesiastical for major projects that can make a real difference to communities over a number of years.