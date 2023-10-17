Child Bereavement UK has been granted £20,000 to support families experiencing child bereavement as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest phase of the Movement for Good Awards has awarded over £480,000 to charities working across climate change and environment, education and skills, heritage and arts and rural and community sectors.

The Buckinghamshire based charity helps families to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £20,000 funding will support a three day per week Helpline Bereavement Support Practitioner for a year who will handle contacts via email, phone, social media, mail and live chat. The helpline also informs how the charity delivers other services and what website resources they have and need.

Benefact Group's Movement for Good Awards

The awards are designed to help charities make a real difference in their communities. More than 900 charities applied for the funding which is being put towards the advancement of education and skills, rural and community development, heritage, arts and culture, and climate change and environment. The winning projects were selected against four criteria: impact and effectiveness, sustainability, innovation, and care and compassion.

The Movement for Good Awards large grants provide charities with flexible funding that can be used within three years and for a blend of capital and running costs for their projects.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. We are delighted to be able to announce another series of transformational grants and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the boutique responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. On behalf of the new beneficiaries announced today, we offer them our sincere thanks – whether they realise it or not, they are transforming lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benefact Group understands the importance of longer-term funding for charities, especially when trying to bring ambitious new ideas to life and get larger transformative projects off the ground. Through our large grants, we are actively championing innovation, giving charities the backing they need to propel their plans forward and turn creative ideas into practical solutions that benefit society. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes.”

Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and has been recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.