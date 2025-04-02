Buckinghamshire carer wins £157k Porsche after toughest 6 months of his life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A former tradesman from Buckinghamshire who quit his job to help his dad fight cancer has won a brand new Porsche.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the day Sean Pitkin received his last pay packet, he was expecting some challenging times ahead. He was forced out of work to become a full-time carer for his father, who is fighting stage-four cancer.

However, he arrived home to be greeted by a warm smile and a familiar face, along with a set of keys. He had been greeted by Sean Hall, a presenter at the prize draw company BOTB, who had been sent to deliver a car worth nearly £160,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean won the luxury vehicle

The car was a Porsche 911 GT3, one of the world’s most coveted sports cars, with 503bhp and a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds. And, remarkably, Sean had paid just 26p for his winning ticket, as it was one of the promotional giveaways offered each week by BOTB. As he was shown around his new car, he said: "I'm a bit shaky to be fair, it's one of those things that you don't ever expect to happen."

He went on to explain that the timing of his massive win could not have been more serendipitous, as he had just seen his source of income dry up that day.

He said: "It sounds a bit bad, but I kind of got my last pay packet today, from my last job, and it's just been the last few bits of money kicking around basically.

"I made myself redundant. I was working for a care company doing all the engineering and maintenance stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I left there for a month to support Dad, and after a month, I realised it was a lot more than I thought I was going to deal with."

He described winning the £157,000 Porsche as a "game-changer" and admitted he couldn't stop shaking from the shock of winning a life-changing prize.

Sean's Porsche was a 2021 model, with just 13,000 miles on the clock, and it was one of dozens of cars given away every year by BOTB.

Tickets to win cars of this calibre usually cost two or three pounds, but Sean's GT3 was in a promotion, and similar prizes currently offered for cut-price tickets include a chance to win a 2018 Mercedes AMG GT for just 19p.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133