Buckingham’s charity Christmas cards designed by children are sell-out success

The Mayor of Buckingham’s charity Christmas cards, designed by local children, have been so popular they’ve completely sold out.

Town mayor Margaret Gateley invited children aged four to 11 to enter a competition to design her annual Christmas cards, on the theme of ‘A Christmas Scene’. The competition was split into two age categories - Reception to Year 2 and Year 3 to Year 6 – with a template available to download or collect from Buckingham Library.

Judging proved difficult this year, due to the high number of entries received and the talent showcased. The winners were chosen based on their interpretation and the clarity of the theme, creativity and originality, quality of artistic composition and overall design and impression.

Competition winners Harry and Daisy turn on the Christmas lights with Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley

The two winners, Daisy Beckett and Harry Caswell, got to join the mayor on stage and help turn on the lights at Buckingham’s big Christmas lights switch-on ceremony on Saturday, November 26. They also received a pack of the two Christmas card designs. All of the other entries were displayed in the council chamber window for everyone to see.

The cards went on sale and have already sold out at the Tourist Information Centre at the Old Gaol, raising money for the mayor’s charities, Buckingham Food Bank and Jedidiah Free Fresh Food Pantry.

Mayor Margaret Gateley said: “It was a great pleasure to see all the beautiful designs which our town’s children created for this year’s Christmas card competition, and to meet the winners at the Christmas lights switch-on event. My thanks to all who participated, and to our sponsor, BCQ.”