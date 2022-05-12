Buckingham Young Farmers call out to past members in run-up to centenary

Founded in 1923, Buckingham Young Farmers is the oldest YFC running in the UK, and members are hoping to arrange a year of events to mark the centenary.

The club is also set to host the 2023 County YFC Rally, and it’s holding a meeting next week to drum up volunteers to join the Rally Committee.The meeting is taking place at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 19, at The School Room, Rectory Farm, Water Stratford MK18 4PD, and all members and potential members are welcome to attend.

Club spokesman Maddie Kimble, aged 24, from Spinney Hill Farm in Bufflers Holt, said: “The plan is we need to elect a rally committee, but we’re also looking for volunteers to help with the 100 year anniversary events

Members of Buckingham Young Farmers with their bale sculpture

“We are the oldest club in the country. We have around 30 members – but we’re always looking for more.

“It’s also to call out to all our past members to get back in touch with the club.”

Each Young Farmers club takes it in turn to host the county rally.

This year’s County Rally is being held by Aylesbury Young Farmers and is taking place on Saturday, May 28, at Waddesdon Manor.

Maddie Kimble, right, and Charlotte Smith with their stock judging certificates

Called the Waddesdon County Show, the event includes exhibitors, trade stands, food and drink outlets plus a day of traditional Young Farmers' Club competitions, including stock judging, flower arranging, metalwork, photography, cookery and art, as well as the entertaining inter-club main ring competitions.For one of the competitions, each YFC has to make a bale sculpture to advertise the show, and Buckingham YFC’s impressive sculpture can be seen beside the A422 at Foscote.

Three members of Buckingham Young Farmers recently competed in the pre-rally stock judging competitions, with Maddie taking first prize in Beef Stock Judging, and Charlotte Smith and club chairman Tim Downham also winning awards.

After winning the county round, Maddie will now compete in the South East Area Beef Stock Judging competition on Saturday, June 11.

Any past members wishing to get in touch with Buckingham Young Farmers can email [email protected]