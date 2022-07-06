Buckingham worker's unique Pedal to Pub training challenge will start and end at town's new Grand Junction venue before emotional 2,000 mile cycle

Averaging 100 miles a day, leaving on Sunday 24th July, his route will be from Lands End to John O’Groats (LEJOG) and then to Hemel Hempstead, where his sister Poppy was laid to rest in 2002. In fact, he is specifically planning to arrive on what would have been his sister Poppy’s 20th birthday - the 13th of August.

Luke, 23, who grew up in Hemel, and accompanied by two close friends, Liam Blundell and Olly Bagley, are fundraising for Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity, SANDS, which works to save babies' lives and ensures that, when a baby dies, everyone affected gets the support and care they need.

Luke explained: “I really wanted to do something in Poppy’s memory and SANDS is very close to my family after the incredible support we received in 2002. She would have been 20 this year, had she lived, so 2000 miles in 20 days seemed a fitting target for the sister I had so very briefly.”

Luke (centre) with Grand Junction Buckingham colleagues (L-R) Head Chef Tom Oxley, Claire Wood, Holly Byer and Jake Wright

Before they leave on the 24th July, to encourage more donations, on Tuesday 12th July, Luke is turning his final one-day training exercise into a ‘Pedal to Pub Challenge’ which begins and ends at his workplace – The Grand Junction in Buckingham – and nearby Betsey Wynne in Swanbourne.

It will give supporters an opportunity to join Like for the ride along a 90 mile route visiting 11 of Oakman’s 38 pubs in 12 hours. His itinerary is below and on the route map.

Luke is very grateful to his employers, The Grand Junction in Buckingham and wider Oakman Group team for their support and encouragement. He said: “Oakman has been brilliant, from the support of my team, to spreading the word to the business and raising awareness through social media and internal communication platforms. But also, through helping me to organise a day challenge to visit as many sites as possible in one day.

This will allow me to network with lots of different people to raise the publicity of the cycle challenge I am doing for Sands this Summer. In turn, the event will help us receive more donations and support from members of the public and staff members alike which will hopefully enable me to smash the fundraising target that I am currently 15% away from!" Luke's Just Giving page is here #2000miles20days trip. Luke guarantees that all donations received will go directly to SANDS and any costs incurred by him or his team will be self-funded and not come from any proceeds raised for the charity.

Luke Glynn's Pedal to Pub Map

Pedal to Pub Challenge Itinerary – Tuesday 12th July 2022:

Luke will be visiting the following Oakman pubs on 12th July 2022 with his approximate timings:

1 - The Grand Junction Buckingham – between 8 & 9am

2 - The Navigation, Thrupp Wharf, Cosgrove - 9.45-10am

3 - The Woburn, Woburn - approx. 11.30am

4 - The Beech House, St Albans - approx. 1.30pm

5 - The Red Lion, Water End - approx. 2.30pm

6 - The Kings Arms, Berkhamsted - 3/3.15pm

7 - The Penny Farthing Hotel, Berkhamsted - approx. 3.25pm

8 - The Akeman, Tring - approx. 4pm

9 - The Grand Junction Arms, Bulbourne - approx. 4.30pm

10 - Three Locks, Stoke Hammond - approx. 5.45pm

11 - The Betsey Wynne, Swanbourne - approx. 6.30/6.45