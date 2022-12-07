Members of Buckingham WI braved bleak weather conditions to head to Chandos Park on Monday morning, where they watched staff from the Buckingham Town Council Greenspaces team plant a tree donated by the WI, before repairing to Tanlaw Mill for coffee and cake.

The tree, an acer fremanii Autumn Blaze, forms part of The Queen’s Green Canopy to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, and club members hope it will brighten the park for many years to come.

President Ashley Jones said: "We are so pleased that Buckingham WI are able to plant this tree to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

WI members with the newly planted tree

"The project is a fantastic collective and will be here for generations to come. It will stand as a reminder of The Queen’s dedication to national duty."

Buckingham WI fund a community project each year - the twinkling star on top of the Christmas tree by the Old Gaol is one that has given pleasure for several years now.

Buckingham WI meets at 7.30pm on the third Wednesday of the month at Buckingham Athletic Sports & Social Club, except August. Visitors are welcome for £4, and are always assured of a warm welcome and tea/coffee and cake.

Recent sessions have included a jam-making workshop, where everyone left with a jar of homemade plum jam and a recipe to recreate their success, and a talk from Deanshanger Hedgehog Rescue, complete with one of their patients.

The tree was planted by Buckingham Town Council's Greenspaces team