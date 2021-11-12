Buckingham university debate shares ideas to preserve the planet with innovation and technology

A University of Buckingham panel session on how innovation and technology can help with sustainability and the environment threw up a lively debate on ways of preserving the planet – from synthetic petrol to vertical farming.

The event was organised by Buckingham councillor Ade Osibogun – a Buckingham PhD law student – and the alumni department of the university to mark his 40th birthday.

Panel member Greg Smith MP said: “It should be about making our lifestyles more sustainable and should not be about stopping doing things. It must be about doing the same things slightly differently. The UK can continue to be a leader on climate change by capitalising on new green technologies.”

Panel debating the environment at University of Buckingham