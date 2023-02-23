Buckingham Ukulele Group busk in aid of Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal
‘We hope that people will come along and join in, sing along, dance and donate some cash’
The Buckingham Ukulele Group will be busking outside Buckingham Community Centre on Saturday, February 25, to raise money for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.
A spokesman for the group said: “Buckingham people were so generous when the group busked to raise money for Ukraine and we are hoping that, once again, the Buckingham public will show the great spirit of compassion and solidarity they showed then, to help with the massive task of rebuilding that will be needed following the disastrous earthquake that struck the region.”
The group will be playing familiar songs from 10.30am to noon, and the spokesman added: “We hope that people will come along and join in, sing along, dance and donate some cash.
"Every penny that is collected will help provide essentials such as first aid, food, water, shelter and blankets.”