Buckingham tree planting commemorates 1786 visit of American President
Thomas Jefferson stayed overnight in the town so he could visit Stowe gardens
A tree has been planted at the University of Buckingham to commemorate the visit to the town of Thomas Jefferson, who went on to be the third President of the United States.
Jefferson stayed overnight in Buckingham during a trip to Britain in 1786, in order to visit the internationally acclaimed Stowe gardens. A keen gardener, Jefferson was particularly fond of ‘tulip trees’ – the variety that’s now been planted on campus.
Advertisement
Advertisement
President of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, Leslie Greene Bowman, was guest of honour at the ceremony on Friday, February 3.
The event was organised by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Bucks and Maids Moreton resident Carolyn Cumming, who has been overseeing planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy locally, and her husband Robert, with support from Kathy Robins of the Buckingham Society.
Former chair of the University of Buckingham Council Milly Soames, and the vice-chancellor and his wife, James and Cynthia Tooley, were joined by staff including the Dean of the Business School Deba Bardhan Correia, Dean of the Law School, Adolfo Paolini and Alison Sealey, interim director of Student Support Services.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prof Tooley said: “I am delighted that the university is marking this bit of local history in this way. By the river at the back of Prebend House is a scenic spot which will be enhanced by the tree.
“Prebend House is associated with International Relations studies, so it is an appropriate place to celebrate the visit of someone who went on to be an American President.
“I am grateful to all who organised and participated in the ceremony.”
Advertisement
Advertisement