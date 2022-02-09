Buckingham Town Council awards over £30,000 in grants to local groups

Buckingham Town Council has awarded more than £30,000 to local groups in Buckingham.

And for the first time, some organisations will receive four-year grants, providing them with some secure funding to enable them to plan ahead.

This comes after the town council carried out a review of the support it provides to community and voluntary groups in the town last year.

Jane Mordue, chair of Citizens Advice Bucks, receiving a grant cheque last year from Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley

This year there was an increase in the number of environmental projects applying for funding, including the installation of solar panels at Buckingham Town Cricket Club and the upgrading of outdoor floodlighting at Buckingham Tennis Club to more environmentally friendly LED versions.

Chair of the Resources Committee, Councillor Lisa O’Donoghue, said: “Thanks to members of this committee, we were able to agree on these grants, which in turn helps local groups and organisations give back to the community.

"This year, many applications focused on the environment, from keeping back the floods, harnessing the sun or shining friendlier lights in the dark, benefiting us and future generations.

"This is why the grants process is invaluable, and my fellow councillors and I look forward to seeing this money put to good use.”

Four-year projects receiving town council funding for 2022-26

Citizens Advice Bucks - Free qualified advice for anyone in need through the Buckingham office - £5,750;

Buckingham Youth Clubs - After-school and holiday youth clubs for young people - £5,200;

Chandos Park Bowls Club - Bowls green maintenance - £1,000;

Buckingham Summer Festival - Annual Festival Gala Concert - £2,000;

Buckingham Fairtrade Steering Group - Promotion of Buckingham as a Fairtrade Town - £373;

Buckingham Old Gaol Trust - Towards staff and maintenance costs - £5,000;

Chandos Park Tennis Club - Replacement of floodlights with environmentally friendly LED system - £1,500;

Project Street Life - Subsidy of annual residential for young people who will benefit but cannot otherwise afford to attend - £500.

Each four-year grant amount includes an annual 3.5 per cent uplift.

Buckingham Town Council has also made a number of one-year grants, including new projects from Transitions UK, who mentor vulnerable young people at risk of offending, and a

contribution towards a beacon for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at St Peter & St Paul’s Church.

One-year projects receiving town council funding 2022

Transitions UK - Aspire Partnership Project (Buckingham Hub) for vulnerable young people - £2,000;

Buckingham Parish Church - Platinum Beacon for The Queen’s Jubilee - £324;

Buckingham United Football Club - Club training equipment - £1,000;

Buckingham Town Cricket Club - Roof-mounted solar panel electricity Installation - £1,500;

West End Bowls Club - Flood defence for clubhouse - £1,000;

Swan Community Hub - Free parent and child summer clubs for families with young children - £1,380;

Buckingham & District Angling Association - 'Accessible for all' fishing platform at Woodfields - £623;