Buckingham Swans build on success with another year of sponsorship

The new agreement between the Swans and Travis Perkins will run throughout the 2022/2023 season, with the firm maintaining its branding on the front of the Buckingham Swans’ and Cygnets’ home and away kits.

As the club’s principal partner, Travis Perkins will support the club’s activities across grassroots women’s and girls’ rugby, including both senior teams and the U12s, U14s, I16s and U18s.

Head coach Michael Clark said: “We're delighted to have the continued support of Travis Perkins again this season.

Buckingham Swans will wear the Travis Perkins branding on their kit for another season

Advertisement

"The women’s team celebrates 25 years this season and it’s quite timely, with the Women's World Cup taking place this year too.

"As a club, it's fantastic now to see in excess of 150 women and girls playing rugby at Buckingham RUFC. Our aim is to continue the growth and drive the standards locally of both disciplines.

"To have the backing of Travis Perkins is tremendous and allows us to provide a professional environment for our 1st XV and means others can enjoy the sport and be the best version of themselves.

"We look forward to another terrific season, and hopefully with some more silverware along the way.”

Advertisement

Travis Perkins’ digital operations director James How said: “We are extremely proud to support the Swans with this partnership.

"It’s fantastic to see the Travis Perkins name across Buckingham Swans’ green and white jerseys for another season.