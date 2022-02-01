Buckingham students perform in House Music Competition at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

After months of rehearsals, students from Buckingham' s Royal Latin School are set to perform live on stage at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, in the much-anticipated House Music Competition.

Students were unable to perform last year due to Covid restrictions, so the excitement is building ahead of the event next week.

Pupils from Years 7 to 13 will perform live on stage, with each of the six houses presenting three acts in the contest, which takes place at 7pm on Wednesday, February 9.

Performers in the 2020 House Music Competition

The winners will be presented with the coveted House Music Cup.

Assistant headteacher Sally Kay said: ‘We are very proud of all students taking part in this prestigious event and we look forward to welcoming the audience to what will be an amazing show, which unites a wide range of students and celebrates live music."

RLS parent and artist relations manager for instrument manufacturers Zildjan and TAMA, Ian Aguado-Bush, said: “The music industry has taken a battering over the last two years, which makes me even more proud to support not only this event, but the next generation of young musicians.

"I hope their names come across my desk at some point in the future.”

