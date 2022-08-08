Buckingham students and Young Conservatives get tour of Westminster

The trip was organised by Buckingham PhD student Ade Osibogun, who is also a Buckingham town councillor.
The University of Buckingham Young Conservatives group and the other young people from the town saw the Commons and Lords and learned a little bit of history about Westminster.
Greg said: “It was a pleasure to welcome a group of students from the University of Buckingham, led by Ade Osibogun to Parliament for a tour of the Palace of Westminster.”
Ade Osibogun added: “We were all extremely grateful to Greg for his time and for a very interesting tour.”
In addition to finding out about the different parts of the Palace of Westminster, the group of young people had lunch in London and learned about politics.