Buckingham students and Young Conservatives get tour of Westminster

Students from the University of Buckingham and a group of Buckingham Young Conservatives were given a tour of the Palace of Westminster by Buckingham MP Greg Smith.

By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 8th August 2022, 5:22 pm

The trip was organised by Buckingham PhD student Ade Osibogun, who is also a Buckingham town councillor.

The University of Buckingham Young Conservatives group and the other young people from the town saw the Commons and Lords and learned a little bit of history about Westminster.

Greg said: “It was a pleasure to welcome a group of students from the University of Buckingham, led by Ade Osibogun to Parliament for a tour of the Palace of Westminster.”

University of Buckingham students and Young Conservatives with MP Greg Smith at Westminster

Ade Osibogun added: “We were all extremely grateful to Greg for his time and for a very interesting tour.”

In addition to finding out about the different parts of the Palace of Westminster, the group of young people had lunch in London and learned about politics.

Greg SmithBuckinghamUniversity of Buckingham