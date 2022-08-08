Buckingham students and Young Conservatives get tour of Westminster

The trip was organised by Buckingham PhD student Ade Osibogun, who is also a Buckingham town councillor.

The University of Buckingham Young Conservatives group and the other young people from the town saw the Commons and Lords and learned a little bit of history about Westminster.

Greg said: “It was a pleasure to welcome a group of students from the University of Buckingham, led by Ade Osibogun to Parliament for a tour of the Palace of Westminster.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Buckingham students and Young Conservatives with MP Greg Smith at Westminster

Ade Osibogun added: “We were all extremely grateful to Greg for his time and for a very interesting tour.”