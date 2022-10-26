A teenager who was stabbed in Buckingham on Saturday night has now been discharged from hospital.

The 16-year-old boy received a serious stab injury following an incident involving several Buckingham teenagers in Meadow Walk.

Police officers were called at about 7.55pm on Saturday, October 22, following reports of a stabbing following an altercation.

Call Thames Valley Police if you have any information about the incident

Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services, where a 16-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound.

A 16-year-old Buckingham boy was charged on Monday with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He has now been remanded on conditional bail to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on November 22.

Three other boys from Buckingham were arrested in relation to this incident - a 13-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray, a 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray, and a 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray. All three have now been released on police bail until November 20.

