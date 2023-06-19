Buckingham set to launch summer Swan Trail with decorated sculptures unveiled all over town

Buckingham Town Council is launching its new summer art trail on Saturday, June 24, with giant swan sculptures set to be unveiled throughout the town centre.

Following on from the huge success of the Buckingham Otter Trail in 2021, the Buckingham Swan Trail will be a free, fun, art sculpture event that features 10 ‘selfie-sized’ swan sculptures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The swans will be displayed at Buckingham landmarks and in the town’s parks and streets, with members of the public invited to take part in a family-friendly trail to find all the swans.

Mayor of Buckingham Anja Schaefer visits Beachborough School to see their Swan sculpture

Artists and children from local schools have been busy since April decorating the swans into individual works of art.

The project has been funded from the proceeds of the auction of the very popular 2021 otter sculptures, with a donation from the Buckingham & Villages Community Board. Local businesses, organisations and charities have also helped by sponsoring a swan.

Buckingham residents are invited to find out more about the project at the launch event on Saturday, June 24, from 10am to 1pm outside the town council chamber in Cornwall’s Meadow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swan Trail representatives will be on site to promote the trail and there will be free face painting and children’s activities. The Town Crier and Deputy Mayor will say a few words and officially announce the live trail.

Padbury artist Jill Blakey is one of the artists involved in decorating the Swans

The 2021 Otter Trail was a popular free summer activity for local families as well as attracting visitors from far and wide to discover the high street and support local businesses, and Buckingham Town Council hopes the Swan Trail will be equally successful.

Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee, Cllr Robin Stuchbury said: “Committee members have been incredibly supportive of the Swan Trail, which builds on the success of the previous Otter Trail.

“Such a community event allows families to take part in an activity together and, importantly, it is a free event, available for all to enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We recognise that this event would not take place without the dedication and co-ordination of a dedicated team of town council officers as well as the support and involvement from partners, sponsors, artists, and the schools.

“I personally hope that the Swan Trail will bring people to the town and be a point of interest and something quite unique, as the Swan is the emblem of Buckingham.

"It is therefore part of our local identity as a community, and I look forward to seeing people involved in this tremendous event in the coming weeks.”

The Swan Trail project would not have been possible without the involvement and support of local schools and artists who have contributed towards the event by painting the spectacular swan sculptures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buckingham Town Council thanked Buckingham Primary School, George Grenville Academy, Lace Hill Academy, Buckingham Youth Centre, Beachborough Art Club, Padbury CE School, Jill Blakey Abstract Artist, Ashley King Illustration, Zen Seeta by Rashmi Sanders, and Courtney Scott at Little Magpie Art.