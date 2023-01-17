Buckingham rowers finally make land after 3,000-mile non-stop Atlantic crossing challenge

Two rowers from Buckingham have finally have made land, after a gruelling non-stop 33-day Atlantic crossing for charity.

Olly Collins and William Hole, with friends Louis Cruysmans and Henry Putt, rowed 3,000 miles unaided across the Atlantic Ocean to compete in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Competing under the team name Atlantic Endeavoar, the four men have so far raised £65,000 for the national mental health charity Mind and local charity the Oli Hilsdon Foundation, set up in memory of a close friend of the team.

Team Atlantic Endeavoar cross the finish line. Picture: Atlantic Campaigns/Penny Bird

Atlantic Endeavoar finally crossed the finish line in Antigua at 6.69am local time on Sunday – a time of 33 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes.

Looking thin but well, the men were greeted by a breathtaking orange sunrise as they rowed into the Nelson’s Dockyard, to be greeted by family, friends and supporters.

When asked how the voyage had been, they said: “Lots of good days, and lots of bad days as well. We will look back on this as a very special experience.”

Olly’s girlfriend Emma Jones, also from Buckingham, was among the welcome party. Speaking to the Bucks Herald, she said: “Sunday was an extremely magical day. They have all slept in a bed, used a proper toilet and eaten many, many carbs - Olly ate five meals and more snacks yesterday!”Olly previously told the Bucks Herald: “You have to carry at least 6,000 calories per person per day just so that you don’t completely waste away, but on average people would lose about 8kg to 10kg during the crossing.”

One of the rowers is helped on to dry land after 33 days at sea. Picture: Atlantic Campaigns/Penny Bird