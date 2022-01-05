Buckingham Rotary Santa Float set to go greener, thanks to solar farm grant

Buckingham Rotary Club's Santa float will be powered by cleaner energy in 2022, thanks to a grant from Gawcott Solar Farm Community Interest Company.

The solar farm in Gawcott is a community-owned project which generates profits to support other local community initiatives.

Buckingham Rotary Club has received two grants from the scheme this year.

The Buckingham Rotary Santa float

In addition to a £350 grant for 8,000 crocus bulbs, which have been planted outside Wipac by the entrance to Tesco on London Road, the club was awarded £498 for electric battery packs for its Santa float.

In the past, the Rotary float, which tours Buckingham's estates and nearby villages at Christmastime, has relied on diesel for its power generation.

Buckingham Rotary looked into alternative methods, such as an electric vehicle, but they were not affordable.

However, the club says changing the petrol generator for a battery-powered one will go some way towards reducing carbon emissions.

Buckingham Rotary member Howard Mordue said: "We are delighted to be awarded not just one but two grants from the Gawcott Solar Bee Green fund.

"Changing from petrol to electrically generated electricity will make such a difference - not just in carbon emissions but in the cleanliness of our vehicle as it travels around Buckingham and the surrounding villages.

"We’ll also be able to educate members of the public as to what we’re doing and possibly how they could do the same themselves."

Gabby Mallett, a director of the Gawcott Solar Farm CIC, said: "We’ve made two grants to the Rotary Club which meet this year’s criteria.

"The first is to support the planting of crocus bulbs outside Wipac.

"This will greatly enhance the appearance of the area and will be evidenced every year.

"The second grant is to help Rotary become a little greener with their power generation."

Applications for grants from Gawcott Solar Farm CIC are open now and are being assessed on a rolling basis at the end of each calendar month.