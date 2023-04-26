Buckingham residents quiz local representatives at annual town meeting

About 50 people turned out for Buckingham Town Council’s Annual Town Meeting on Thursday, March 23, where residents had the chance to quiz local representatives on a number of issues.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber was in attendance, along with representatives of Thames Valley Police, the Swan Practice, town and county councillors, the town clerk, chairs and vice-chairs of the town council’s various committees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also information stalls from Citizens Advice, Project Street Life, the Equality, Community Diversity, and Inclusion Working Group and the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

Discussion group at the annual town meeting

Residents raised a number of issues, including:

The cost of living – public transport, rising prices, benefits, debt, poverty models, gambling, public health, and food schemes;

Advertisement

Advertisement

The river and green spaces – compliments regarding the parks and green spaces, concerns about anti-social behaviour, vandalism, and areas of the river being overgrown;

Health – objections to new housing developments and lack of infrastructure, delays regarding a new health centre, and the recruitment of GPs;

Residents discussed various issues

Environmental matters - single-use plastic cups, congestion and traffic, bicycle racks and motorcycle parking, and eco agricultural land management;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police – anti-social behaviour, lack of officer visibility, and issues with youth engagement;

Planning/future of the town – revised Neighbourhood Plan, loss of trees, schooling and health provision linked to new housing developments;

Other matters – a new entertainment venue, connecting volunteers for the Coronation Big Help Out, and greater public consultation before Section 106 requests are made.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley said: “It was good to see so many of our residents, as well as representatives from key organisations, such as the Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, and Dr Gavriel from The Swan Practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This was a key meeting as we revise our Neighbourhood Plan, giving residents the opportunity to voice their concerns and aspirations for Buckingham. My thanks to everyone who participated.”

To give feedback on the Annual Town Meeting, contact Buckingham Town Council by email.