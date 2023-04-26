News you can trust since 1832
Buckingham residents quiz local representatives at annual town meeting

Mayor thanks everyone who took part

By Hannah Richardson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

About 50 people turned out for Buckingham Town Council’s Annual Town Meeting on Thursday, March 23, where residents had the chance to quiz local representatives on a number of issues.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber was in attendance, along with representatives of Thames Valley Police, the Swan Practice, town and county councillors, the town clerk, chairs and vice-chairs of the town council’s various committees.

There were also information stalls from Citizens Advice, Project Street Life, the Equality, Community Diversity, and Inclusion Working Group and the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

Discussion group at the annual town meetingDiscussion group at the annual town meeting
Residents raised a number of issues, including:

The cost of living – public transport, rising prices, benefits, debt, poverty models, gambling, public health, and food schemes;

The river and green spaces – compliments regarding the parks and green spaces, concerns about anti-social behaviour, vandalism, and areas of the river being overgrown;

Health – objections to new housing developments and lack of infrastructure, delays regarding a new health centre, and the recruitment of GPs;

Residents discussed various issuesResidents discussed various issues
Environmental matters - single-use plastic cups, congestion and traffic, bicycle racks and motorcycle parking, and eco agricultural land management;

Police – anti-social behaviour, lack of officer visibility, and issues with youth engagement;

Planning/future of the town – revised Neighbourhood Plan, loss of trees, schooling and health provision linked to new housing developments;

Other matters – a new entertainment venue, connecting volunteers for the Coronation Big Help Out, and greater public consultation before Section 106 requests are made.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley said: “It was good to see so many of our residents, as well as representatives from key organisations, such as the Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, and Dr Gavriel from The Swan Practice.

"This was a key meeting as we revise our Neighbourhood Plan, giving residents the opportunity to voice their concerns and aspirations for Buckingham. My thanks to everyone who participated.”

To give feedback on the Annual Town Meeting, contact Buckingham Town Council by email.

The next town council events will be the May Day maypole dancing by local schoolchildren on Tuesday, May 2, outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church, followed by the Coronation Civic Service, also at the parish church, at 10.30am on Sunday, May 7.

Related topics:ResidentsBuckingham Town CouncilMayorMatthew BarberBuckinghamPolice