Buckingham residents invited to join in a Right Royal picnic

Buckingham Town Council is hosting Picnic on the Pitch at Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, June 4, as part of its four-day programme of Jubilee events.

Residents from all over town are invited to bring along picnics, tables, chairs and games and join in the free, family-friendly event.

To help the party mood, there will be a big stage and live music from A Big Voice (Maria Scobey) who will be performing popular songs from various genres and all decades of the Queen’s reign.

For children, there will be visits from Spider-Man and Elsa mascots, badge making, rock painting and a royal-themed trail.

The community centre facilities will be available to use, including an accessible toilet.

To help people fill their picnic baskets, there will be a small selection of local food traders selling gourmet burgers, luxury ice-cream desserts and freshly baked cakes and cookies, and a licensed bar will be on site.

Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee, Cllr Robin Stuchbury, said: “The Lace Hill Centre is a fantastic hub for all types of activities and events.

The facilities are perfect to host a community picnic, with its wonderful panoramic views of the countryside.

"I hope people will all come together and take advantage of this opportunity to get together and celebrate.”