Buckingham residents asked for co-operation as cemetery needs an early tidy-up
People are asked to move any items from the grassed areas in Brackley Road Cemetery, so grass can be cut
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:22 am
Grass cutting will start earlier than usual across Buckingham, due to the warm start to the year, and this includes grass cutting at the Brackley Road Cemetery.
Buckingham Town Council is asking people to move any items which are laid on the grassed areas in the cemetery, and to dispose of any old Christmas wreaths or flowers, to enable the Greenspaces Team to cut the grass safely.
Anything left on the grass after March 7 may need to be moved, and any temporary items disposed of, in order to allow the work to take place.
The town council thanked people in advance for their understanding in this matter.