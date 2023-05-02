News you can trust since 1832
Buckingham radio station to launch coronation fun at Winslow Farmers' Market

The new community radio station for Buckingham, Bicester and Brackley will be kicking off the coronation celebrations in Winslow this weekend.

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 18:01 BST
Presenters gather around to enjoy a live broadcastPresenters gather around to enjoy a live broadcast
3Bs Radio will be at the monthly farmers’ market in the Town Square on Sunday (May 7) between 10am and 1pm.

Presenters will be interviewing stallholders and local residents, and would welcome anyone to come along to chat and be live on air for the morning show.

One of the station’s founders, Keith Lewis, of Steeple Claydon, said: “We are very excited about kicking off the coronation celebrations on Sunday.

Ed Lovelock is one of the organisers of the Buckingham Country ShowEd Lovelock is one of the organisers of the Buckingham Country Show
“We would love people to come and see us at the farmers’ market and tell us about their coronation weekend.

“The stalls at the market are great and we are looking forward to sharing details of them with our listeners as it is no ordinary market – there are really interesting stalls.

“We would love to meet as many people from Winslow and the surrounding area as we can, so do come down between 10am and 1pm and we’ll be delighted to chat to you on or off air.”

The new station, which is making announcements about events in the community and supporting the local area’s events, launched in September and already has almost 30 presenters.

Dave Watts, programme controller at 3Bs Radio, puts in a shift behind the micDave Watts, programme controller at 3Bs Radio, puts in a shift behind the mic
Some shows are devoted to a particular type of music, such as rock or country, and there is a new acoustic show with live performances. Others feature interviews with key local figures.

Anyone who would like to be on the show can contact [email protected]

Many local people have already contacted the station, including the organisers of Buckingham Country Show in Foscote on June 3, organised by Buckingham Young Farmers, which celebrates its centenary this year.

Other celebrations planned for Winslow include:

Musicians from Wing and Linslade perform live on air at 3Bs Radio, at Buckingham UniversityMusicians from Wing and Linslade perform live on air at 3Bs Radio, at Buckingham University
> Saturday, May 6: Watch the coronation and enjoy cream tea, sandwiches, cake, Pimms and Prosecco at the sports club; From 1.30pm, Winslow Cricket Club plays Byfield at the Cricket Ground at the Bell Hotel – coronation pie and trifle.

> Sunday, May 7: Noon to 4pm, Coronation Picnic in Tomkins Park with the Winslow Concert Band, WAFTA barbecue, and Greener Winslow Display and Activities.

Linda Watkins of Buckingham entertains with live music during a show at 3Bs RadioLinda Watkins of Buckingham entertains with live music during a show at 3Bs Radio
