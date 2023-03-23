Buckingham pupils learn about building for the future in school storytelling session

Children at Buckingham Primary School enjoyed a storytelling morning with professional storyteller Helen Tozer, thanks to Barratt David Wilson Homes, builders of the town’s news St Rumbold’s Fields development in Tingewick Road.

During the event, inspired by World Storytelling Day on Monday, March 20, Helen told the Year 4 pupils a series of interactive traditional stories focused on the topic of building sustainable communities.

The session finished with a discussion about how the modern construction industry can build for the future in a way that protects the natural world.

Storyteller Helen Tozer with Year 4 pupils at Buckingham Primary School

Helen said: “We all really enjoyed the session. It was great to see the children getting so actively involved and gaining an understanding of the story themes.

"I have worked with Barratt David Wilson Homes in the past and it is great to see the housebuilder investing in educating the future generation on sustainability and the importance of preserving the nature around us.”

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we want to build sustainable communities where people and nature can thrive.

"Educating young people on the importance of green living is key to protecting the future of our planet. The storytelling morning was a wonderful way to bring these messages to life, engaging the pupils and encouraging their imagination.”

Storyteller Helen Tozer at the front of the class

According to Barratt David Wilson North Thames, St Rumbold’s Fields includes 20 acres of open space with wildflower meadows, biodiversity water habitats, bird boxes, hedgehog highways and native plants. The site also has electric vehicle charging points, low-energy lighting and water-saving measures.

