Children at Buckingham Primary School took part in a competition to design a plantable Christmas card.

According to the Environment Agency about a billion Christmas cards get thrown away every year.

To reduce waste ahead of this festive season, local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes organised the eco-friendly art competition.

Jorja Luttman with her winning card design

The pupils were asked to design festive Christmas cards to be shared with residents at the developer’s St Rumbold’s Fields development just a mile away from the school.

The cards were printed on seed paper so, instead of being disposed of after Christmas, they can be planted by pupils in the spring.

Assistant headteacher Kelly Brookes said: “This initiative is an important way to teach the next generation about the importance of recycling and taking small steps towards a greener future.

"The children enjoyed designing the cards and they can’t wait to see them grow into something new in the spring.”

The cards are printed on seed paper and can be planted in the spring

The designs included colourful Christmas trees, snowy landscapes, and Santa riding his sleigh. The winning design by Jorja Luttman, aged seven, depicted stockings hanging over a fireplace with holly and a Christmas tree nearby, and was printed on more than 300 cards that were given to the school and residents at St Rumbold’s Fields.

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “All the Christmas cards were so thoughtfully designed it was nearly impossible to choose one winner.

"As a sustainable housebuilder, we like to encourage green thinking in everything that we do, which is why we wanted to give our residents plantable cards.

"It is shocking how much waste one day in a year can create, and taking small steps such as using plantable cards can make Christmas celebrations much greener.

"We hope that this initiative will inspire our residents and pupils at Buckingham Primary School to consider using recyclable cards in the years to come.”

