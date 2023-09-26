Buckingham Primary School teaching staff take on the Buckingham 10k to raise money for the school

Buckingham Primary School Headteacher, Mrs Brewer, along with five teachers and six parents have all been training hard over the summer to take on the challenge of running the Buckingham 10k on 15th October to raise £2,000 for the school.

Buckingham Primary School PTA are trying to raise thousands of pounds to build new outdoor play equipment for the key stage 2 area. It is amazing that the teachers and parents are giving up their time to support this initiative.

They were training in the summer heat, they have overcome foot injuries, back injuries, groin injuries, you name it they have tackled it!! Some of them have never run before and some of them have got back into it after years off just to support the school.

If you would like to show them your support, feel free to donate on their gofundme page which you can find on the gofundme website by searching ‘bps run buckingham 10k’.

Buckingham Primary School running Staff and Parents

Here are their reasons for taking on this challenge.

“I'm running as I know the revamped playground equipment will benefit so many children, including my own son, who has just started in F2. Also, as a good personal challenge and to improve my physical and mental health!” Mrs Russell

“I’m running because after multiple lockdowns my health really suffered as I struggled to stay active and gained weight. I’m trying to model to my class and my own children the amazing benefits of getting healthy and strong again in a body-positive way, and showing how determination and perseverance pay off.” Mrs Jeremy

“I think the last time I did a sponsored event was a sponsored silence at secondary school.

I now have 3 children at BPS, so of course that’s a motivating factor for doing this. I’m passionate about helping the school improve the facilities, with things that benefit the children but can’t be funded by the school’s budget. I think the staff at the school do an amazing job, and I wish there was more government funding for schools.

Until I started training, I hadn’t run since pre-kids, which I reckon is about 11 years ago…. And a lot’s changed since then. My core is a shadow of its former self! So this is a brilliant excuse and motivation to improve my fitness, and as tough as it is, I’m really enjoying running again.” Sue PTA Chair

“I’m Gwen, my eldest daughter left BPS last summer, my son is in Y4 here and I’m a governor.

Why on earth did I sign up for a 10k run?! Nobody would say that I’m a “natural athlete”! The first time I went out training it took me longer to find my trainers than I spent wearing them. I have had to be really disciplined to make myself keep going, even running on holiday! And to be honest, in between the hideous runs, there have been some times I’ve enjoyed it!

