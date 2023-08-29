News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Buckingham musician who performed in iconic rock band Whitesnake dies aged 72

“Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end”
By James Lowson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:40 BST

A famous musician who was born and lived in Buckingham has passed away aged 72.

Bernie Marsden died peacefully last Thursday (17 August), his death was announced on his social media accounts.

Bernie was best-known for playing guitar and writing songs for the 70s and 80s rock band, Whitesnake.

A statement on his X account reads: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end.”

As a founding member of the UK rock band, Bernie is credited with writing several of the band’s best-selling songs. Whitesnake remain best-known for the unforgettable anthem, Here I Go Again, but also had further top 40 hits and are synonymous with the 1980s era of hair metal.

He also played guitar on another popular 70s rock band, when he broke through with UFO, prior to Whitesnake.

The Buckingham resident also released music as a solo artist and was still creating songs in the 2020s.

Bernie Marsden died aged 72Bernie Marsden died aged 72
Bernie Marsden died aged 72

He went on to form a series of other bands, after leaving Whitesnake in 1982, such as Alaska and The Moody Marsden band.

Read More
Forecaster warns of longer spells of rain as autumnal weather is set to hit Ayle...

Among the people to pay tribute to the late musician since his passing on Thursday (24 August), was Whitesnake lead singer, and fellow co-founder, David Coverdale. He said on social media: “Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with RIP, Bernie.”

Marsden did rejoin Whitesnake for a special performance in 2011 at the Sweden Rock Festival.

He was well-known locally, and made an honorary Master of the Arts at the University of Buckingham.

He is survived by his wife, Fran, and daughters Charlotte and Olivia.

Related topics:Buckingham