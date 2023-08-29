Buckingham musician who performed in iconic rock band Whitesnake dies aged 72

“Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end”

A famous musician who was born and lived in Buckingham has passed away aged 72.

Bernie Marsden died peacefully last Thursday (17 August), his death was announced on his social media accounts.

Bernie was best-known for playing guitar and writing songs for the 70s and 80s rock band, Whitesnake.

A statement on his X account reads: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end.”

As a founding member of the UK rock band, Bernie is credited with writing several of the band’s best-selling songs. Whitesnake remain best-known for the unforgettable anthem, Here I Go Again, but also had further top 40 hits and are synonymous with the 1980s era of hair metal.

He also played guitar on another popular 70s rock band, when he broke through with UFO, prior to Whitesnake.

The Buckingham resident also released music as a solo artist and was still creating songs in the 2020s.

He went on to form a series of other bands, after leaving Whitesnake in 1982, such as Alaska and The Moody Marsden band.

Among the people to pay tribute to the late musician since his passing on Thursday (24 August), was Whitesnake lead singer, and fellow co-founder, David Coverdale. He said on social media: “Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with RIP, Bernie.”

Marsden did rejoin Whitesnake for a special performance in 2011 at the Sweden Rock Festival.

He was well-known locally, and made an honorary Master of the Arts at the University of Buckingham.