Buckingham MP visits rescue centre for pet pigs near Milton Keynes

Buckingham MP Greg Smith got up close and personal to some rescue pigs, when he visited Curly Tails in Newton Longville.

Curly Tails, founded by Jane Tomblin, is a registered charity that rescues unwanted pet pigs and gives them a safe and loving home.

It welcomes visits from schools and Scout and Guide groups, and runs sessions for children and adults with additional needs, including one-to-one sessions for people with a diagnosis of autism, anxiety and other needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Smith MP with founder Jane Tomblin at Curly Tails

It also takes work experience students, graduates, farm college students, Duke of Edinburgh placements and larger volunteer groups.

Mr Smith said: "It was pleasure to visit Curly Tails in Newton Longville, meeting founder Jane and feeding many of the pigs.

"They hold a special place in the local community and are much loved by the residents of Newton Longville.

"It was interesting to see the work East West Rail have recently done to support Curly Tails and hear about their commitment to do more.

Many of the pigs can be hand fed