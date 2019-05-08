Buckingham MP visits Aylesbury Vale school to talk about his career in politics

Buckingham MP and Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow took time out of his busy schedule to speak to pupils at the Cottesloe School in Wing last week.

Mr Bercow took part in a careers question and answer session where he spoke about his own career journey and told pupils from years 7-13 about what a career in politics is like.

Mr Bercow also participated in a round table discussion about careers education which was hosted by The Cottesloe School headteacher Simon Jones.

Other contributors were Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership’s under-19 skills manager and careers hub lead Marina Jackson, BTVLEP's enterprise co-ordinator Ruth Deraed and John Yarham, deputy CEO from the Careers & Enterprise Company.

The group were also joined by the school’s two senior business volunteer enterprise advisers Dave Oxley and Jo Cowdrey from McAfee.

John Yarman from the Careers and Enterprise Company said: “It’s great to have this opportunity to bring John Bercow MP to The Cottesloe School, which is making great progress in delivering careers education.

"We’re delighted that through the BTVLEP careers hub we’ve been able to support a number of local schools to develop their careers provision significantly over the last year.

"It’s so important that young people get the support they need to be better prepared for the world of work.”

Marina Jackson, under-19 skills manager and careers hub lead said: “This was a great opportunity to showcase to John Bercow the work of the Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership careers hub and the progress that the Cottesloe School have made in delivering a world class careers education to their students.

"Students benefited from John Bercow’s message about resilience, hard work and determination, whatever path they might chose to follow.”